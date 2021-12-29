CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Conference play starts for…

Conference play starts for Marshall, La. Tech

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Marshall (7-6, 0-0) vs. Louisiana Tech (9-3, 0-0)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall and Louisiana Tech meet in the first CUSA game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Marshall finished with nine wins and five losses, while Louisiana Tech won 13 games and lost four.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Lofton Jr. has averaged 16.6 points and 9.3 rebounds while Amorie Archibald has put up 13.6 points. For the Thundering Herd, Taevion Kinsey has averaged 19.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and four assists while Andrew Taylor has put up 12.9 points, six rebounds and 5.2 assists.TERRIFIC TAEVION: Kinsey has connected on 17.1 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also converted 75.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Marshall’s Taylor has attempted 81 3-pointers and connected on 27.2 percent of them, and is 7 of 25 over the last three games.

STREAK SCORING: Louisiana Tech has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 86.4 points while giving up 65.4.

BREAKING EVEN: Each of these teams put up a grand total of 148 points against one another across two matchups last year.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Officials: Nearly 25% of Navy warship crew has COVID-19

Blue Star Families will continue COVID education, support campaign into 2022

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

DoD is likely missing tens of thousands of hazing incidents, watchdog says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up