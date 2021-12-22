Clemson snaps 11-game losing skid against Virginia, 67-50

Hunter Tyson scored 17 points, David Collins had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Clemson snapped an 11-game losing streak against Virginia with a 67-50 victory on Wednesday night.

Clemson_Virginia_Basketball_56659 Virginia guard Armaan Franklin (4) shoots next to Clemson guard Nick Honor, left, during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff Clemson_Virginia_Basketball_29740 Clemson guard Nick Honor (4) shoots over Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff Clemson_Virginia_Basketball_03952 Clemson guard Al-Amir Dawes (2) shoots next to Virginia forward Kadin Shedrick (21) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff Clemson_Virginia_Basketball_00935 Clemson forward PJ Hall (24) is pressured by Virginia forward Kadin Shedrick (21) during an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff Clemson_Virginia_Basketball_08929 New Virginia football coach Tony Elliott address the crowd during a timeout in Virginia's NCAA college basketball game against Clemson in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff Clemson_Virginia_Basketball_81974 Virginia guard Kihei Clark (0) passes the ball away from Clemson guard David Collins and guard Nick Honor (4) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff Clemson_Virginia_Basketball_27019 Clemson forward Hunter Tyson (5) shoots over Virginia forward Jayden Gardner (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff Clemson_Virginia_Basketball_43558 Clemson coach Brad Brownell reacts to a call during the team's NCAA college basketball game against Virginia in Charlottesville, Va., Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff ( 1 /8) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Hunter Tyson scored 17 points, David Collins had 11 points and 11 rebounds and Clemson snapped an 11-game losing streak against Virginia with a 67-50 victory on Wednesday night.

Clemson (9-4, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) also ended an eight-game road skid against Virginia (7-5, 1-1). It was the Tigers first win at Virginia since 2008.

Tyson was 6 of 10 from the floor and made three 3-pointers. The Tigers entered shooting 41.4% from long range with just one game making fewer than eight 3s. They shot 8 of 22 (36%) against the Cavaliers.

Collins was 5-of-7 shooting and collected a third double-double of the season. PJ Hall added 11 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers, who scored 24 points from 14 Virginia turnovers.

The Cavaliers trailed most of the game and by double digits for most of the second half. They started with an 8-2 surge after halftime to pull to 37-35 but didn’t get closer.

Reece Beekman scored 20 points to lead Virginia. Armaan Franklin added 13 points.

Under coach Brad Brownell, Clemson is 52-2 when holding opponents to 50 or fewer points.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.