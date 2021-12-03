Chattanooga squares up against Lipscomb

Chattanooga (6-1) vs. Lipscomb (5-3) Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga goes up against Lipscomb…

Chattanooga (6-1) vs. Lipscomb (5-3)

Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga goes up against Lipscomb in a non-conference matchup. Chattanooga took care of Tennessee Tech by 17 on Tuesday. Lipscomb lost 94-65 to Belmont on Thursday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Lipscomb’s Jacob Ognacevic has averaged 18 points and 5.4 rebounds while Parker Hazen has put up 9.1 points and 5.1 rebounds. For the Mocs, Malachi Smith has averaged 15.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and four assists while David Jean-Baptiste has put up 15.6 points.MIGHTY MALACHI: Smith has connected on 40 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also made 85.2 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Chattanooga has won its last three road games, scoring 71 points, while allowing 61 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bisons have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Mocs. Lipscomb has 51 assists on 76 field goals (67.1 percent) across its past three outings while Chattanooga has assists on 52 of 98 field goals (53.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Chattanooga has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 39.1 percent, ranking the Mocs 10th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Lipscomb stands at just 20.5 percent (ranked 336th).

