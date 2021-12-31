CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Central Arkansas routs Champion…

Central Arkansas routs Champion Christian College 119-47

The Associated Press

December 31, 2021, 3:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Jared Chatham had 18 points to lead seven Central Arkansas players in double figures as the Bears rolled past Champion Christian College 119-47 on Friday.

Camren Hunter added 17 points, Elias Cato chipped in 13, and Darious Hall and Churchill Bounds each had 12. Chatham shot 9 for 11 from the field. Hunter also had 13 rebounds and seven assists, while Hall posted nine rebounds.

Central Arkansas (3-10) posted season highs with 63 rebounds and 29 assists.

Kyle Malone had 13 points for the Tigers. Braylon Hawkins and Ariyon Williams each had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

Pentagon’s ponderous budget process is next target for Congressional reform

Advocacy group still sees systemic issues with military housing

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up