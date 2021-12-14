Butler leads Drexel over Coppin State 76-69

James Butler had 11 points and 11 rebounds to lift Drexel to a 76-69 win over Coppin State on Tuesday night.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Butler had 11 points and 11 rebounds to lift Drexel to a 76-69 win over Coppin State on Tuesday night.

Lamar Oden Jr. had 15 points for Drexel (5-5). Camren Wynter added 12 points, six rebounds and six assists. Amari Williams had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Tyree Corbett had 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Eagles (1-14), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Kyle Cardaci added 17 points. Nendah Tarke had six rebounds.

