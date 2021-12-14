CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » Butler leads Drexel over…

Butler leads Drexel over Coppin State 76-69

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 10:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Butler had 11 points and 11 rebounds to lift Drexel to a 76-69 win over Coppin State on Tuesday night.

Lamar Oden Jr. had 15 points for Drexel (5-5). Camren Wynter added 12 points, six rebounds and six assists. Amari Williams had 12 points and seven rebounds.

Tyree Corbett had 20 points and 14 rebounds for the Eagles (1-14), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Kyle Cardaci added 17 points. Nendah Tarke had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

House-passed oversight package would expand federal employee whistleblower protections

Air Force discharges 27 for refusal to get COVID vaccine

Senators warn USPS, CBP fall short on legislation to stop opioids in the mail

For newly empowered CHCO Council, the future of federal work is top of mind

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up