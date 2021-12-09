CORONAVIRUS NEWS: More COVID-19 test kits head to Fairfax Co. libraries | Pfizer: booster offers protection against omicron | Pandemic causes drop in Md. school-readiness rates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Buffalo faces St. John Fisher

Buffalo faces St. John Fisher

The Associated Press

December 9, 2021, 3:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

St. John Fisher vs. Buffalo (5-3)

Alumni Arena, Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Bulls are set to battle the Cardinals of Division III St. John Fisher. Buffalo is coming off a 77-67 win at Western Kentucky in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Jeenathan Williams has averaged 17 points and 4.1 rebounds to lead the charge for the Bulls. Josh Mballa is also a key contributor, with 14.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.JEENATHAN HAS A JUMPER: Through eight games, Buffalo’s Jeenathan Williams has connected on 30 percent of the 30 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 72.2 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Buffalo went 1-3 overall against out-of-conference competition last year. The Bulls put up 79.3 points per matchup across those four games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Biden sets zero-emission goals for federal buildings, vehicles in executive order

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

Federal employees score new bereavement leave benefits in 2022 NDAA

Georgia court issues nationwide injunction to block vaccine mandate for federal contractors

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up