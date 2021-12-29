CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Bruner lifts Jacksonville past Carver College 98-45

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 7:44 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tommy Bruner had a season-high 23 points as Jacksonville easily defeated Carver College 98-45 on Wednesday night.

Bryce Workman and Tyreese Davis each had 18 points for Jacksonville (8-4). Gyasi Powell had 15 points and six rebounds.

The 98 points were a season best for Jacksonville, which also registered a season-high 24 assists.

Bryson Scott had 14 points for the Cougars. Dyllon Scott added 13 points.

