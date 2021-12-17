CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How Northern Va. fares in vaccinating young kids | Hogan puts new measures in place for nursing homes | CDC recommends mRNA vaccines over J&J | Area vaccination numbers
Boyd leads Tennessee St. over Charleston Southern 78-75

The Associated Press

December 17, 2021, 12:49 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Dedric Boyd had a season-high 28 points as Tennessee State narrowly beat Charleston Southern 78-75 on Thursday night.

Kassim Nicholson had 15 points for Tennessee State (4-6). Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. added 15 points. Kenny Cooper had six rebounds.

Tahlik Chavez had 17 points for the Buccaneers (3-7). Cheikh Faye added eight rebounds.

