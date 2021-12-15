CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID toll nears 800K | Md. data missing | Future of masks in Montgomery Co. | Podcast: 'Is It Normal Yet?' | Area vaccination numbers
Bowen, Tass propel Saint Mary’s past Stanislaus State 76-39

The Associated Press

December 15, 2021, 12:01 AM

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Kyle Bowen and Matthias Tass finished with 12 points and nine rebounds each and Saint Mary’s rolled to a 76-39 victory over Stanislaus State on Tuesday night.

Logan Johnson pitched in with 10 points and a career-high five steals for the Gaels (10-2).

Luis Salgado and Marlon Short both scored eight points to pace the Warriors. The pair combined to make just 5 of 18 shots.

