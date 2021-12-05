CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Drugstores squeezed by vaccine demand, staff shortages | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Bouyea scores 30 to…

Bouyea scores 30 to lead San Francisco past UNLV 83-62

The Associated Press

December 5, 2021, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea had 30 points as San Francisco extended its season-opening win streak to seven games, easily defeating UNLV 83-62 on Saturday night.

Bouyea hit 8 of 10 3-pointers.

Yauhen Massalski had 18 points and 16 rebounds for San Francisco (9-0). Khalil Shabazz added 15 points and five steals. Patrick Tape had eight rebounds.

Bryce Hamilton had 25 points for the Runnin’ Rebels (4-5). Donovan Williams added 12 points. Josh Baker had six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Defense agencies let experience inform planning and programming

Facing pressure for more talent, agencies get new resources from OPM to surge federal hiring

Zero trust, cloud security pushing CISA to rethink its approach to cyber services

OPM bill advances after testy debate, perhaps a foreboding sign for future reform efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up