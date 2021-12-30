Boise State looks to extend streak vs Wyoming

Boise State (10-4, 1-0) vs. Wyoming (11-2, 0-0) Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boise State looks…

Boise State (10-4, 1-0) vs. Wyoming (11-2, 0-0)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Wyoming. Boise State has won by an average of 15 points in its last seven wins over the Cowboys. Wyoming’s last win in the series came on Jan. 6, 2018, a 79-78 win.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Wyoming’s Graham Ike has averaged 19.5 points and 8.4 rebounds while Hunter Maldonado has put up 17.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists. For the Broncos, Abu Kigab has averaged 14.2 points and 6.9 rebounds while Marcus Shaver Jr. has put up 12.9 points and 4.3 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Maldonado has either made or assisted on 62 percent of all Wyoming field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Wyoming is a perfect 11-0 when it scores at least 68 points. The Cowboys are 0-2 when scoring any fewer than that.

STREAK STATS: Wyoming has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 84.7 points while giving up 55.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Wyoming has made 9.4 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MWC teams.

