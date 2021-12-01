Blacksher Jr., Grand Canyon host UTSA

UTSA (5-3) vs. Grand Canyon (6-1) Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards…

UTSA (5-3) vs. Grand Canyon (6-1)

Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Dhieu Deing and UTSA will face Jovan Blacksher Jr. and Grand Canyon. Deing has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19 over his last five games. Blacksher is averaging 16.2 points and five assists over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Grand Canyon has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Holland Woods, Gabe McGlothan, Sean Miller-Moore and Taeshon Cherry have combined to account for 47 percent of all Antelopes points this season, though that figure has dropped to 63 percent over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Blacksher has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Grand Canyon field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: UTSA is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes at least 67.6 percent of its free throws. The Roadrunners are 0-3 when they shoot below 67.6 percent from the line.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Antelopes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Roadrunners. Grand Canyon has an assist on 49 of 80 field goals (61.3 percent) across its past three matchups while UTSA has assists on 38 of 71 field goals (53.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Grand Canyon is ranked third among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 43.9 percent. The Antelopes have averaged 15.9 offensive boards per game.

