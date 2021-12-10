Bellarmine battles Asbury College

CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 6:31 AM

Asbury College vs. Bellarmine (4-6)

Freedom Hall, Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Bellarmine Knights will be taking on the Eagles of NAIA member Asbury College. The teams last played each other on Dec. 9, when the Knights shot 50.7 percent from the field while holding Asbury College to just 32.3 percent en route to an 87-55 victory.

STEPPING UP: Dylan Penn has averaged 16.2 points, five rebounds and 5.2 assists this year for Bellarmine. CJ Fleming has complemented Penn with 10.9 points per game.

CREATING OFFENSE: Penn has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Bellarmine field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bellarmine went 2-4 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Knights offense scored 70.7 points per contest across those six games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

