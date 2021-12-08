CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC: Rapid tests should be part of holiday plans | COVID vaccines required by DC students moves forward | Framework set to drop Md. school mask mandates | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Bamisile lifts George Washington over Coppin State 75-62

The Associated Press

December 8, 2021, 9:43 PM

George Washington guard Joe Bamisile (1) in action during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Maryland, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Bamisile had a career-high 25 points plus 10 rebounds as George Washington defeated Coppin State 75-62 on Wednesday night.

Bamisile made 11 of 14 shots.

Brendan Adams had 13 points and eight rebounds for George Washington (3-8), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Brayon Freeman added 10 points and eight assists. Ricky Lindo Jr. had nine rebounds.

Jesse Zarzuela had 19 points for the Eagles (1-12), who have now lost seven games in a row. Tyree Corbett added 15 points and 12 rebounds. Nendah Tarke had 13 points and seven rebounds.

