Balanced attack carries Georgia State past Voorhees 80-51

The Associated Press

December 6, 2021, 9:24 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Jalen Thomas had 12 points to lead five Georgia State players in double figures as the Panthers romped past Voorhees College 80-51 on Monday night.

Corey Allen and Justin Roberts added 11 points apiece for the Panthers (5-3). Allen also had 13 rebounds and eight assists. Ja’Heim Hudson and Evan Johnson both scored 10.

Joell Davis had 12 points to lead the Tigers.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

