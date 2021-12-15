Azore, UTA visit Oral Roberts

Texas-Arlington (3-5) vs. Oral Roberts (5-5) Mabee Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be…

Texas-Arlington (3-5) vs. Oral Roberts (5-5)

Mabee Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as David Azore and Texas-Arlington will face Max Abmas and Oral Roberts. The senior Azore has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 12.8 over his last five games. Abmas, a junior, is averaging 24.8 points over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Oral Roberts’ Abmas has averaged 21.2 points while DeShang Weaver has put up 11.2 points and 4.3 rebounds. For the Mavericks, Azore has averaged 13.3 points while Pedro Castro has put up eight points and 4.1 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Abmas has accounted for 44 percent of all Oral Roberts field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 39 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Oral Roberts is 0-5 this year when it scores 80 points or fewer and 5-0 when it scores at least 81.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Mavericks have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Golden Eagles. Oral Roberts has an assist on 29 of 78 field goals (37.2 percent) across its previous three matchups while Texas-Arlington has assists on 46 of 65 field goals (70.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oral Roberts is ranked 21st in the nation by scoring 82 points per game this year. Texas-Arlington has only averaged 63.1 points per game, which ranks 255th.

