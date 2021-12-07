CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. pharmacies see demand increase during pandemic | Searching and bracing for omicron | Montgomery Co. gets largest shipment of vaccines for kids | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Austin's double-double sends High…

Austin’s double-double sends High Point over Guilford 64-59

The Associated Press

December 7, 2021, 10:29 PM

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — Zach Austin recorded 14 points and 12 rebounds to carry High Point to a 64-59 win over Guilford on Tuesday night.

John-Michael Wright had 17 points for the Panthers (5-4). Bryant Randleman added 15 points.

Julius Burch had 19 points to pace the Quakers. Liam Ward added 13 points, while Tyler Dearman scored 10.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

