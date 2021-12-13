Arkansas St. faces tough test vs No. 25 Texas Tech

Arkansas State (7-2) vs. No. 25 Texas Tech (7-1) United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Arkansas State (7-2) vs. No. 25 Texas Tech (7-1)

United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Texas Tech presents a tough challenge for Arkansas State. Arkansas State has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Texas Tech has moved up to No. 25 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Tennessee last week.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Red Wolves are led by Norchad Omier and Desi Sills. Omier is averaging 13.3 points and 10.1 rebounds while Sills is accounting for 16 points per contest. The Red Raiders have been led by seniors Bryson Williams and Davion Warren, who have combined to score 24.2 points per outing.FIELD GOALS FOR NORCHAD: Across nine appearances this season, Arkansas State’s Omier has shot 64.8 percent.

BEHIND THE ARC: Arkansas State’s Fields has attempted 13 3-pointers and connected on 46.2 percent of them, and is 2 for 6 over the last three games.

TWO STREAKS: Arkansas State has won its last three road games, scoring 79.3 points and allowing 70 points during those contests. Texas Tech has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 89.2 points while giving up 56.4.

DID YOU KNOW: The Texas Tech defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.8 percent of all possessions, which is the 18th-highest rate in the country. Arkansas State has turned the ball over on 22.3 percent of its possessions (ranked 316th among Division I teams).

