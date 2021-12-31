CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC reviews CDC guidance | Rental assistance in Montgomery Co. on hold | Inova to open testing site | Charles Co. schools to go remote | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Anosike, Lee lead CS…

Anosike, Lee lead CS Fullerton past CS Bakersfield, 73-67

The Associated Press

December 31, 2021, 2:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — E.J. Anosike and Vincent Lee combined to score 41 points and Cal State Fullerton held off Cal State Bakersfield to earn a 73-67 win in the Big West Conference opener for both schools Thursday night,

Damari Milstead put the Titans up by 10, 67-57 with 1:22 left and the team converted 6 of 10 from the free throw line in the final minute to protect the lead and earn the win.

Anosike hit 9 of 13 from the line and finished with 21 points to lead Fullerton (7-5, 1-0), grabbing seven rebounds. Lee added 20 points and Milstead added 17 points and dished five assists.

Kaleb Higgins scored 14 points and had five assists for the Roadrunners (5-5, 0-1), and David Walker chipped in 14 points off the bench. Justin McCall and Justin Edler-Davis each contributed 12 points.

___

https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/boxscore/_/gameId/401371139 AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

Pentagon Reservation extends max telework policy in face of omicron

IT modernization, acquisition drove the CIO’s discussion in 2021

Advocacy group still sees systemic issues with military housing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up