Anderson lifts Western Kentucky past Centre College 90-52

The Associated Press

December 14, 2021, 11:07 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Josh Anderson had 18 points as Western Kentucky beat Division III-member Centre College 90-52 on Tuesday night.

Jairus Hamilton had 17 points for Western Kentucky (7-4). Dayvion McKnight added 11 points. Camron Justice had 10 points.

Carter Baughman and RJ Smith each scored eight points for the Colonels.

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

