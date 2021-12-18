CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. shifts to virtual learning | COVID concerns overshadow WFT game | Pfizer tests extra COVID shot for kids | Area vaccination numbers
Allen leads Georgia St. past Toccoa Falls 92-44

The Associated Press

December 18, 2021, 8:32 PM

ATLANTA (AP) — Corey Allen scored 23 points as Georgia State easily beat Toccoa Falls 92-44 on Saturday night.

Allen hit 7 of 8 3-pointers. He added five steals. Jalen Thomas had 11 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks for Georgia State (6-4), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Nelson Phillips added 20 points and Justin Roberts had 10 points.

Georgia State posted a season-high 16 3-pointers.

Georgia State dominated the first half and led 47-21 at halftime. The Panthers’ 47 first-half points marked a season high for the team.

Lance Smith had 15 points for the Eagles.

