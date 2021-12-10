Alabama St. faces Pepperdine

Alabama State (2-8) vs. Pepperdine (3-8) Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State takes on…

Alabama State (2-8) vs. Pepperdine (3-8)

Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State takes on Pepperdine in a non-conference matchup. Alabama State fell 74-64 to Samford on Wednesday. Pepperdine is coming off an 82-69 win over San Jose State on Monday.

TEAM LEADERS: Gerald Liddell is averaging 10.1 points and 4.9 rebounds to lead the charge for the Hornets. Jordan O’Neal is also a key contributor, accounting for 8.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Waves have been led by Houston Mallette, who is averaging 11.4 points and 4.2 rebounds.LIKEABLE LIDDELL: Liddell has connected on 40 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over his last five games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Hornets are 0-7 when they score 74 points or fewer and 2-1 when they exceed 74 points. The Waves are 0-7 when allowing 70 or more points and 3-1 when holding opponents below 70.

COLD SPELL: Alabama State has lost its last six road games, scoring 67 points, while allowing 86.2 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama State is ranked second among SWAC teams with an average of 70.6 points per game.

