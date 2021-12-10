CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccine mandate for DC students may increase racial inequity | COVID-19 test kits at area libraries going fast | Pfizer COVID boosters opens to some teens | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Home » College Basketball » Alabama St. faces Pepperdine

Alabama St. faces Pepperdine

The Associated Press

December 10, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Alabama State (2-8) vs. Pepperdine (3-8)

Firestone Fieldhouse, Malibu, California; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State takes on Pepperdine in a non-conference matchup. Alabama State fell 74-64 to Samford on Wednesday. Pepperdine is coming off an 82-69 win over San Jose State on Monday.

TEAM LEADERS: Gerald Liddell is averaging 10.1 points and 4.9 rebounds to lead the charge for the Hornets. Jordan O’Neal is also a key contributor, accounting for 8.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. The Waves have been led by Houston Mallette, who is averaging 11.4 points and 4.2 rebounds.LIKEABLE LIDDELL: Liddell has connected on 40 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over his last five games. He’s also converted 71.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Hornets are 0-7 when they score 74 points or fewer and 2-1 when they exceed 74 points. The Waves are 0-7 when allowing 70 or more points and 3-1 when holding opponents below 70.

COLD SPELL: Alabama State has lost its last six road games, scoring 67 points, while allowing 86.2 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama State is ranked second among SWAC teams with an average of 70.6 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

NDAA has big changes for personnel, even though some blockbuster provisions are changed

Federal employees score new bereavement leave benefits in 2022 NDAA

Biden sets zero-emission goals for federal buildings, vehicles in executive order

OMB offers new guidance on federal contractor vaccine mandate, as compliance ticks up for feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up