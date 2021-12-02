CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Status of COVID-19 vaccine mandate in the US | Va. labs screen previous tests for omicron variant | Md. masks mandate policy update | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Akron faces Southern

The Associated Press

December 2, 2021, 12:31 PM

Southern (3-4) vs. Akron (4-3)

James A. Rhodes Arena, Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern and Akron both look to put winning streaks together . Both teams earned victories in their last game. Akron earned an 88-86 win at home against Marshall on Wednesday, while Southern won 82-80 at Tennessee State on Sunday.

STEPPING UP: Akron’s Enrique Freeman has averaged 14.1 points and 11.6 rebounds while Ali Ali has put up 11.9 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Jaguars, Tyrone Lyons has averaged 14.4 points and 4.7 rebounds while Brion Whitley has put up 14.6 points.LOVE FOR LYONS: Lyons has connected on 61.1 percent of the 18 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 14 over his last five games. He’s also converted 81.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Southern’s Whitley has attempted 47 3-pointers and connected on 40.4 percent of them, and is 11 of 25 over the last three games.

STREAK STATS: Akron has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 96.3 points while giving up 56.7.

PACE OF PLAY: The upbeat Southern offense has averaged 75.8 possessions per game, the 22nd-most in Division I. Akron has not been as uptempo as the Jaguars and is averaging only 66.1 possessions per game (ranked 298th, nationally).

___

___

