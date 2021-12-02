Akec scores 20 to lead Detroit over IUPUI 69-45

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Madut Akec had a career-high 20 points as Detroit easily beat IUPUI 69-45 on Thursday night in…

Listen now to WTOP News

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Madut Akec had a career-high 20 points as Detroit easily beat IUPUI 69-45 on Thursday night in a Horizon League opener.

Antoine Davis had 19 points and 10 assists for Detroit (1-6, 1-0 Horizon League), which ended its season-opening six-game losing streak. Jeramy Shaw added six rebounds.

B.J. Maxwell had 10 points for the Jaguars (1-6, 0-1).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.