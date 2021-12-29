CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Staffing changes due to COVID-19 in Montgomery Co. fire | Va. adds new deaths from 2020 | Where to get a COVID test this week | Latest DC area COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Abmas, Oral Roberts host Denver

Abmas, Oral Roberts host Denver

The Associated Press

December 29, 2021, 6:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Denver (5-10, 1-1) vs. Oral Roberts (7-6, 1-1)

Mabee Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jordan Johnson and Denver will go up against Max Abmas and Oral Roberts. The sophomore Johnson is averaging 11.2 points over the last five games. Abmas, a junior, has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.8 over his last five games.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Denver’s Tevin Smith, Coban Porter and Touko Tainamo have combined to score 33 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 49 percent of all Pioneers scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Abmas has made or assisted on 41 percent of all Oral Roberts field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: Oral Roberts is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 67 points or fewer. The Golden Eagles are 2-6 when opponents score more than 67 points.

COLD SPELL: Denver has lost its last seven road games, scoring 64 points, while allowing 76.9 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Oral Roberts is rated 30th nationally by scoring 80.7 points per game this year. Denver has only averaged 67.3 points per game, which ranks 221st.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Officials: Nearly 25% of Navy warship crew has COVID-19

Blue Star Families will continue COVID education, support campaign into 2022

USPS sees more on-time holiday deliveries, despite surge in COVID-19 quarantines

DoD is likely missing tens of thousands of hazing incidents, watchdog says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up