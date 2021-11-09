Wyoming gets 2021-22 campaign underway against Detroit

Detroit (0-0) vs. Wyoming (0-0) Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming opens its season by hosting…

Detroit (0-0) vs. Wyoming (0-0)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming opens its season by hosting the Detroit Titans. Detroit went 12-10 last year, while Wyoming ended up 14-11.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit went 1-3 against non-conference teams last season. In those four games, the Titans gave up 74.5 points per game while scoring 69.8 per outing. Wyoming went 6-1 in non-conference play, averaging 85.6 points and giving up 74.3 per game in the process.

