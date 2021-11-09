CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC welcomes vaccinated travelers | 'Is it Normal Yet?': Vaccines for kids | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Wyoming gets 2021-22 campaign…

Wyoming gets 2021-22 campaign underway against Detroit

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 6:32 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Detroit (0-0) vs. Wyoming (0-0)

Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming opens its season by hosting the Detroit Titans. Detroit went 12-10 last year, while Wyoming ended up 14-11.

DID YOU KNOW: Detroit went 1-3 against non-conference teams last season. In those four games, the Titans gave up 74.5 points per game while scoring 69.8 per outing. Wyoming went 6-1 in non-conference play, averaging 85.6 points and giving up 74.3 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

SSA employees will begin new telework schedules, reopen offices in early January

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up