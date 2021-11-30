Wright, Princeton visit Hofstra

Princeton (5-2) vs. Hofstra (3-4) Mack Sports Complex, Hempstead, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards…

Princeton (5-2) vs. Hofstra (3-4)

Mack Sports Complex, Hempstead, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Ethan Wright and Princeton will face Zach Cooks and Hofstra. Wright is averaging 19 points over the last five games. Cooks has scored 24 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.2 over his last five games.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Cooks, Jalen Ray and Omar Silverio have collectively scored 53 percent of Hofstra’s points this season. For Princeton, Wright, Jaelin Llewellyn and Drew Friberg have combined to score 45 percent of the team’s points this season, including 52 percent of all Tigers points over their last five.EXCELLENT ETHAN: Wright has connected on 48.9 percent of the 47 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 16 for 31 over his last three games. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Princeton is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes 11 or more 3-pointers. The Tigers are 0-2 when the team hits fewer than 11 threes.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Pride have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Tigers. Hofstra has an assist on 54 of 98 field goals (55.1 percent) over its past three matchups while Princeton has assists on 40 of 81 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hofstra is ranked second among CAA teams with an average of 77.4 points per game. The Pride have averaged 84.3 points per game over their last three games.

