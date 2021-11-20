CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Wright, Lawrence lead Vanderbilt…

Wright, Lawrence lead Vanderbilt past Winthrop 77-63

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 10:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Wright scored a career-high 28 points, Tyrin Lawrence scored a career-best 20 and Vanderbilt beat Winthrop 77-63 on Saturday night.

Wright shot 10 of 13 from the field and 5 of 7 from 3-point range while Lawrence was 7-of-9 shooting, 2 of 2 from behind the arc. Scotty Pippen Jr. added 13 points for Vanderbilt (3-1).

Lawrence made to free throws and then Pippen made a layup to make it 7-5 and the Commodores never again trailed. Winthrop tied the score four times from there, the last coming when Patrick Good made a layup to make it 43-all with 14:38 to play. Wright and Lawrence made back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 13-0 run — capped by another 3 from Lawrence — and Vanderbilt led by double digits the rest of the way.

Corey Hightower hit five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points to lead Winthrop (2-2). Patrick Good added 13 points.

The Eagles made just 4 of 17 from 3-point range in the second half.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CDO Council gets tips on how to recruit talent, share data across agencies

DoD picks Amazon, Microsoft, Google and Oracle for multibillion dollar project to replace JEDI Cloud

Biden seeks to replace 2 Trump picks on USPS Board of Governors

Agencies entering ‘execution’ phase of Biden’s cyber executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up