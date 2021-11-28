HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Wright carries Princeton past Fairleigh Dickinson 89-79

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 7:55 PM

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Ethan Wright had a career-high 29 points plus 10 rebounds as Princeton beat Fairleigh Dickinson 89-79 on Sunday.

Tosan Evbuomwan had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Princeton (5-2). Ryan Langborg added 18 points and six rebounds. Jaelin Llewellyn had 15 points.

Brandon Rush had 27 points for the Knights (0-5), who have now lost five straight games to start the season. Devon Dunn added 12 points.

