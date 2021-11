Sunday, Nov. 14 EAST Notre Dame 82, Syracuse 56 Rhode Island 74, Coppin St. 45 SOUTH Columbia 82, Clemson 78…

Sunday, Nov. 14

EAST

Notre Dame 82, Syracuse 56

Rhode Island 74, Coppin St. 45

SOUTH

Columbia 82, Clemson 78

Southern Cal 65, Virginia 48

Virginia Tech 81, George Mason 52

Wake Forest 56, UNC-Greensboro 45

MIDWEST

UMKC 67, S. Illinois 46

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma St. 67, SMU 50

___

