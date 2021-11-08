CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
Wofford opens season against Bob Jones University

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 4:16 PM

Bob Jones University vs. Wofford (0-0)

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium, Spartanburg, South Carolina; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wofford Terriers will be taking on the Bruins of Bob Jones University. Wofford went 15-9 last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Wofford went 1-3 overall when playing out-of-conference foes last season. The Terriers offense scored 67 points per contest in those four contests.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

