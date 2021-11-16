CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Boosters for all adults? | Va. libraries offer free rapid tests | Students receive wrong vaccine dose | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Willis carries Fairfield past…

Willis carries Fairfield past Medgar Evers 110-55

The Associated Press

November 16, 2021, 10:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Makai Willis had 14 points off the bench to lift Fairfield to a 110-55 win over Medgar Evers on Tuesday night.

Jalen Leach had 14 points, six rebounds, six assists and three blocks for Fairfield (1-2). Jake Wojcik added 13 points. Chris Maidoh had 12 points and three blocks.

Keison McIntosh had 26 points for the DIII Cougars. Andre Evans Jr added 11 points. Mousa Sinera had 12 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

OPM will allow same-sex spouses of deceased federal employees a chance to apply for survivor benefits

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

DISA intends to incorporate post-CAC MFA solutions into Thunderdome

Upcoming customer experience executive order underscores Biden's equity goals

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up