CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pfizer asks FDA to ok booster shots for all adults | Montgomery Co.'s 'test-to-stay' program hits snag | Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Williams scores 22 as…

Williams scores 22 as Wake Forest tops William & Mary 77-59

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 9:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Senior Alondes Williams scored a career-high 22 points on 9-of-12 shooting and Wake Forest breezed to a 77-59 victory over William & Mary in a season opener on Wednesday night.

Jake LaRavia added 13 points and four steals for the Demon Deacons, who led 46-18 at halftime. LaRavia knocked down 6 of his 9 shots as Wake Forest shot 51.7% (31 of 60).

Daivien Williamson scored 10, while freshman Cameron Hildreth came off the bench to contribute 10 points, five rebounds and four assists. Dallas Walton had four of the Demon Deacons’ eight blocked shots.

Sophomore Ben Wight scored a career-best 18 points for the Tribe. Wight hit 5 of 8 shots from the floor — adding five rebounds — while the rest of the team made just 17 of 49 attempts. Tyler Rice pitched in with nine assists and eight points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS outlines $8B infrastructure investment in 2022 as sign of 'bright future'

CMMC 2.0 could take as long as two years to come online

Governmentwide chat, calendar collaboration tools coming in 2022

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up