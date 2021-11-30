Williams, Louisville visit No. 22 Michigan State

Louisville (5-1) vs. No. 22 Michigan State (5-2) Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST…

Louisville (5-1) vs. No. 22 Michigan State (5-2)

Jack Breslin Student Events Center, East Lansing, Michigan; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Malik Williams and Louisville will face Marcus Bingham Jr. and No. 22 Michigan State. Williams is averaging 8.4 points over the last five games. Bingham is averaging 10.8 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Louisville’s Williams, Noah Locke and Jarrod West have collectively accounted for 39 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 39 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.MIGHTY MALIK: Williams has connected on 20 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 8 over his last three games. He’s also converted 68.4 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Michigan State is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Spartans are 0-2 when opponents score more than 61 points.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Louisville’s Locke has attempted 43 3-pointers and connected on 34.9 percent of them, and is 12 of 34 over his past five games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Louisville has held opposing teams to 37.4 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all ACC teams.

