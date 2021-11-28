HOLIDAY SHOPPING NEWS: Holiday shopping trends | Is it time to buy a computer? | 'Shop local' with this DC gift guide | Holiday shopping returns to area malls
Williams leads Academy of Art over UC Davis 79-60

The Associated Press

November 28, 2021, 10:28 PM

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Latrell Williams tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead Academy of Art to a 79-60 win over UC Davis on Sunday.

Adrian Byrd-Jelinek had 14 points for Academy of Art. Cheickna Sissoko added 12 points. Deang Deang had 11 points and six rebounds.

Ezra Manjon had 14 points for the Aggies (2-3). Caleb Fuller added 11 points and seven rebounds. Elijah Pepper had eight rebounds.

