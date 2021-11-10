CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Mobile clinic at Pr. George's schools | Grant for future DC restaurants | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Williams carries Duquesne past Rider 73-61

The Associated Press

November 10, 2021, 12:22 AM

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tre Williams had 14 points, four assists and three blocks and Leon Ayers III posted 12 points and six rebounds as Duquesne defeated Rider 73-61 on Tuesday night in a season oopener.

Kevin Easley Jr. had 16 points for Duquesne. Amir Spears added 14 points and seven assists.

Dwight Murray Jr. had 17 points for the Broncs. Dimencio Vaughn added 13 points and seven rebounds. Mervin James had 10 points.

