William & Mary, Ga. State meet in High Point

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 5:30 PM

Georgia State (2-1) vs. William & Mary (0-3)

Legends Classic-Subregional , Qubein Center, High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State is taking on William & Mary in a postseason game at the Qubein Center in High Point. William & Mary lost 91-74 to Norfolk State in its most recent game, while Georgia State fell 94-78 against Richmond in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Georgia State has benefited heavily from its seniors. Justin Roberts, Corey Allen, Kane Williams and Nelson Phillips have combined to account for 67 percent all Panthers scoring this season.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Roberts has connected on 47.1 percent of the 17 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 17 over his last three games. He’s also made 71.4 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Georgia State’s Allen has attempted 17 3-pointers and connected on 47.1 percent of them, and is 8 for 17 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgia State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 27.5 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Panthers 26th among Division I teams. William & Mary has turned the ball over on 24.5 percent of its possessions (ranking the Tribe 326th, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

