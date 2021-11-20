CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US opens boosters to all adults | DC officials defend dropping mask mandate | No supply issue for adult boosters in Va. | Latest vaccine rates
Wichita State meets UNLV in Roman Main Event

The Associated Press

November 20, 2021, 9:16 AM

Wichita State (3-1) vs. UNLV (3-1)

Roman Main Event , T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State is taking on UNLV in the Roman Main Event. UNLV lost 74-61 to Michigan in its most recent game, while Wichita State fell 82-78 in overtime against Arizona in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Bryce Hamilton has averaged 18 points to lead the charge for the Runnin’ Rebels. Royce Hamm Jr. has paired with Hamilton and is accounting for 8.8 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game. The Shockers have been led by Dexter Dennis, who is averaging 10 points and 6.5 rebounds.DOMINANT DEXTER: Dennis has connected on 30.4 percent of the 23 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 17 over the last three games. He’s also converted 91.7 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Shockers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Runnin’ Rebels. UNLV has an assist on 39 of 72 field goals (54.2 percent) across its previous three outings while Wichita State has assists on 38 of 68 field goals (55.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wichita State has scored 69 points and allowed 63.7 points over its last three games. UNLV has managed 60 points and given up 62.7 over its last three.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

