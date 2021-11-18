CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Advice for coping with grief | Mask policies at DC stores | Etiquette on Thanksgiving invitations, vaccines | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Whyte scores 21 to…

Whyte scores 21 to lift Boston U. past Hartford 75-70

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 9:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Walter Whyte had 21 points as Boston University held on to beat Hartford 75-70 on Thursday night.

Anthony Morales had 18 points for Boston University (2-2). Javante McCoy added 15 points, including the clinching free throws with three seconds left. Sukhmail Mathon had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Hunter Marks had 18 points for the Hawks (0-4), who have now lost four games in a row to start the season. Moses Flowers added 15 points and six rebounds. Jared Kimbrough had 13 points and nine rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Biden administration details initial vision, three top priorities under President's Management Agenda

Vacancies persist after BLM relocation drove experienced, diverse employees from agency, GAO finds

Military's new household goods contractor plans tech infusion to 'transform' moving process

Congressional oversight leaders ask for GAO review of FBI whistleblower protections

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up