CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccinating kids 5 to 11 | Mobile clinic at Pr. George's schools | Grant for future DC restaurants | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » College Basketball » Ward scores 14 to…

Ward scores 14 to lift VCU over St. Peter’s 57-54

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 10:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Hason Ward posted 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocks as VCU narrowly defeated St. Peter’s 57-54 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

Ward tipped in a miss with 25.4 seconds left to give VCU a 55-54 lead, and Vince Williams added two free throws with 2.8 seconds left.

KeShawn Curry had 12 points for VCU. Levi Stockard III added seven rebounds.

Doug Edert had 17 points for the Peacocks. KC Ndefo added 10 points and Fousseyni Drame had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

SSA employees will begin new telework schedules, reopen offices in early January

AFGE asks White House to delay federal vaccine mandate deadline for employees

Advisory panel outlines how agencies can meet 'open data by default' goal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up