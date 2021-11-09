CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC welcomes vaccinated travelers | 'Is it Normal Yet?': Vaccines for kids | Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Latest vaccine numbers
Wake Forest welcomes William & Mary in season opener

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 6:32 AM

William & Mary (0-0) vs. Wake Forest (0-0)

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest opens its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the William & Mary Tribe. William & Mary went 7-10 last year, while Wake Forest ended up 6-16.

DID YOU KNOW: William & Mary went 2-3 against non-conference schools last season. In those five games, the Tribe gave up 75 points per game while scoring 65.4 per matchup. Wake Forest went 2-0 in non-conference play, averaging 91 points and allowing 55.5 per game in the process.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

