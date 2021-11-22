W. Illinois goes up against E. Michigan

Western Illinois (3-1) vs. Eastern Michigan (1-3) Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois and…

Western Illinois (3-1) vs. Eastern Michigan (1-3)

Convocation Center, Ypsilanti, Michigan; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois and Eastern Michigan look to bounce back from losses. Western Illinois fell 84-80 at DePaul in its last outing. Eastern Michigan lost 83-59 to Michigan State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Leathernecks are led by Luka Barisic and Trenton Massner. Barisic has averaged 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while Massner has put up 12.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The Eagles have been led by Noah Farrakhan and Monty Scott, who are scoring 17.5 and 16.5 per game, respectively.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: M. Scott has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Eastern Michigan field goals over the last three games. M. Scott has accounted for 25 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Leathernecks have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Eagles. Eastern Michigan has 29 assists on 84 field goals (34.5 percent) over its previous three matchups while Western Illinois has assists on 37 of 99 field goals (37.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Eastern Michigan is ranked second in the MAC with an average of 78.1 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.