Virginia Tech faces Radford

Radford (1-1) vs. Virginia Tech (2-0) Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech plays host…

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech plays host to Radford in an early season matchup. Radford fell 73-52 at Virginia in its last outing. Virginia Tech is coming off a 77-57 win over Navy in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Virginia Tech’s Keve Aluma, Justyn Mutts and Storm Murphy have combined to account for 43 percent of all Hokies points this season.MIGHTY MCNEIL: Camron McNeil has connected on 28.6 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 60 percent of his free throws this season.

CAREFUL HOKIES: The diligent Virginia Tech offense has turned the ball over on just 13 percent of its possessions, the 29th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 23.8 percent of all Radford possessions have resulted in a turnover.

