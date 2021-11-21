Virginia, Georgia meet in Legends Classic

Georgia (2-2) vs. Virginia (2-2) Legends Classic , Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia…

Georgia (2-2) vs. Virginia (2-2)

Legends Classic , Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia and Virginia are set to face off in a Legends Classic battle. Virginia beat Coppin State by 16 points in its most recent game, while Georgia fell 88-78 to Georgia Tech in its last outing.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Virginia’s Jayden Gardner has averaged 13.5 points and 7.8 rebounds while Armaan Franklin has put up 11.5 points. For the Bulldogs, Aaron Cook has averaged 15 points and 7.8 assists while Braelen Bridges has put up 14.3 points and 6.5 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Cook has made or assisted on 48 percent of all Georgia field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Bulldogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Cavs. Virginia has 32 assists on 58 field goals (55.2 percent) over its previous three games while Georgia has assists on 50 of 83 field goals (60.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia has scored 74 points and allowed 73.7 points over its last three games. Virginia has managed 62.7 points and given up 57 over its last three.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

