CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » College Basketball » Vermont faces Yale

Vermont faces Yale

The Associated Press

November 17, 2021, 5:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Yale (3-1) vs. Vermont (2-1)

Roy L Patrick Gymnasium, Burlington, Vermont; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale and Vermont both look to put winning streaks together . Both squads earned blowout victories on Tuesday. Vermont earned an 81-48 win at home over Worcester Tech, while Yale won easily 82-54 at Siena.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The Bulldogs are led by their senior duo of Azar Swain and Jalen Gabbidon. Swain is averaging 16.5 points and 4.5 rebounds while Gabbidon is putting up 12.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. The Catamounts have been anchored by seniors Isaiah Powell and Ben Shungu. Powell has averaged 13.3 points and 8.3 rebounds while Shungu has put up 15.3 points and 4.7 rebounds per game.ACCURATE AZAR: Swain has connected on 31.6 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 94.7 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Vermont has committed a turnover on just 13.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all America East teams. The Catamounts have turned the ball over only 8.7 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Former White House, Senate staffer to lead cloud-based tech group

OPM will allow same-sex spouses of deceased federal employees a chance to apply for survivor benefits

Pending customer experience executive order takes equity goals ‘to the next level’

Public trust in government still lags, despite some agency improvements with customer transactions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up