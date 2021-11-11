CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. residents urged to wear masks indoors | Doctor to parents: Don't worry about side effects | Pandemic-era voting in DC to stay? | Latest vaccine numbers
UTRGV squares up against Arizona

The Associated Press

November 11, 2021, 6:31 AM

Texas Rio Grande Valley (1-0) vs. Arizona (1-0)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Rio Grande Valley and Arizona both look to put winning streaks together .

DID YOU KNOW: Arizona held its six non-conference opponents to an average of just 60 points per game last season. The Wildcats offense scored 77.3 points per contest on their way to a 6-0 record against competition outside the Pac-12 Conference. Texas Rio Grande Valley went 3-4 against non-conference programs in 2020-21.

