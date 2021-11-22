THANKSGIVING NEWS: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | DC Fire chief on safety tips | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
UTM squares off against Carver College

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 3:31 PM

Carver College vs. UT Martin (2-3)

Skyhawk Arena, Martin, Tennessee; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UT Martin Skyhawks will be taking on the Cougars of Carver College. UT Martin is coming off a 77-72 win in Boca Raton over North Dakota in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: KJ Simon has averaged 17.8 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Skyhawks, while KK Curry has accounted for 16.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.DOMINANT DYLLON: Dyllon Scott has connected on 50 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 26 over the last five games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UT Martin went 1-2 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Skyhawks put up 66.3 points per contest across those three contests.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

