UTM squares off against Carver College

Carver College vs. UT Martin (2-3)

Skyhawk Arena, Martin, Tennessee; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UT Martin Skyhawks will be taking on the Cougars of Carver College. UT Martin is coming off a 77-72 win in Boca Raton over North Dakota in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: KJ Simon has averaged 17.8 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Skyhawks, while KK Curry has accounted for 16.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game.DOMINANT DYLLON: Dyllon Scott has connected on 50 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 26 over the last five games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: UT Martin went 1-2 overall when facing out-of-conference competition last season. The Skyhawks put up 66.3 points per contest across those three contests.

