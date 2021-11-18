CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC Council members urge keeping mask mandate | Travel returning to near pre-pandemic levels | Montgomery Co. wants more kids' vaccines for clinics | Latest vaccine rates
UTEP pays visit to Pacific

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 6:31 AM

UTEP (2-1) vs. Pacific (2-2)

Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTEP and Pacific both look to put winning streaks together . Each program is coming off of an easy home victory on Tuesday. Pacific earned a 65-46 win over Cal State-Stanislaus, while UTEP won easily 88-53 over Northern New Mexico.

SUPER SENIORS: UTEP’s Tydus Verhoeven, Souley Boum and Alfred Hollins have collectively scored 30 percent of all Miners points this season.JUMPING FOR JAMAL: Jamal Bieniemy has connected on 40 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 87.5 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive UTEP defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 31.2 percent of all possessions, the fourth-best rate in the country. Pacific has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.3 percent through four games (ranking the Tigers 280th among Division I teams).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

