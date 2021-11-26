BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Utah looks for home win vs No. 18 BYU

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 6:31 AM

No. 18 Brigham Young (5-0) vs. Utah (5-0)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah looks for its fourth straight win over No. 18 Brigham Young at Jon M. Huntsman Center. The last victory for the Cougars at Utah was a 71-51 win on March 3, 2010.

SQUAD LEADERS: Utah’s Branden Carlson has averaged 15.4 points and 7.2 rebounds while David Jenkins Jr. has put up 14.6 points. For the Cougars, Alex Barcello has averaged 18.8 points while Te’Jon Lucas has put up 10 points and five assists.ACCURATE ALEX: Barcello has connected on 51.9 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 20 over his last three games. He’s also made 91.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Utah has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 81.7 points while giving up 55.7.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Utes have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Cougars. Utah has 49 assists on 80 field goals (61.3 percent) across its past three matchups while Brigham Young has assists on 55 of 100 field goals (55 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah is ranked eighth among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 40.6 percent. The Runnin’ Utes have averaged 14.6 offensive boards per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

