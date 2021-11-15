UTA goes up against ACU

Abilene Christian (0-2) vs. Texas-Arlington (1-1) College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian pays…

Abilene Christian (0-2) vs. Texas-Arlington (1-1)

College Park Center, Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian pays visit to Texas-Arlington in an early season matchup. Texas-Arlington won at home over Mary Hardin-Baylor 104-75 on Saturday, while Abilene Christian fell 81-80 in overtime at Texas A&M on Friday.

SUPER SENIORS: Abilene Christian has relied heavily on its seniors. Reggie Miller, Mahki Morris, Coryon Mason and Immanuel Allen have combined to account for 65 percent of all Wildcats points this season.MIGHTY MILLER: Miller has connected on 42.9 percent of the seven 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Abilene Christian has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 27.1 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all WAC teams.

___

___

